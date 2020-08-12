Collection of beautiful Raksha Bandhan Wishes Photo Frame to enjoy the festival of love and harmony with family, friends and relatives.

We all have lovely memories of Rakshabandhan festival and have some stories that make us blush whenever we recall those moments. On the occasion of Rakhi, take those memorable pictures and frame them with our Raksha bandhan app and send your wishes to your loved ones. After all, this is the only festival of siblings and the love of siblings in childhood we all know is unmatched.

Rakhi festival is observed on the last day of Shraavana month every year. 2019 Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 15th August, Independence Day of India. This is the festival of Hindus and celebrated mostly in India and some part of South Asia. The meaning of Raksha Bandhan is Bond of protection.

Rakhi photo frame app has a very user-friendly interface through which you can make photo frame in a minute without any hassle. Save them and send them as messages or post on any social media platform.

RAKSHA BANDHAN PHOTO FRAME FEATURES

- All Rakhi Photo frames available offline

- Choose photos from phone gallery

- Open Camera within photo frame app to click photo and use

- Zoom, drag and rotate your photo inside amazing cricket photo frame

- Share your photo frame design instantly on Gmail, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook.

- Save your photos in gallery after editing and creating frames

- Save your favourite photo frames in favourite frame category to use it again.

Please share your thoughts and comments on applications look and feel and content. For now, go and frame your photo with Rakhi Photo Frames and send your wishes to all your loved ones. Celebrate the festival with your family, friends and relatives now!