Rainy Window on TV/Chromecast for Android

By Duniti Apps $0.99

Developer's Description

By Duniti Apps

You can see relaxing rain scenes (with audio) as the live background for your TV (that has a connected Chromecast device). You can select the background with your Android phone or tablet.

The rain scenes are *not* static images, but are alive and moving.

FEATURES:

Cast high quality live backgrounds (with audio) to your TV - you can pick rain drops falling on a glass window or a tropical rain scene.

These are not streamed from the internet and so, you can keep the live backgrounds running for hours without wasting your network bandwidth.

Once loaded, there are no buffering delays while watching the live backgrounds.

The live background will keep showing even after you disconnect your phone or tablet (Tap the 'Exit app on TV' button to quit the application on your TV) - you can think of these as Chromecast screensavers.

Tap 'Menu' and then 'Toggle Audio' to mute/unmute.

No lags - Just fullscreen rain scenes on the TV!

So go ahead, make your TV a window to relaxing rain! :-)

NOTE:

** A Chromecast device is needed to use this application. Please install it *only* if you have a Chromecast device **

If you find any issues, please contact us before giving us a low rating - we would really appreciate it and do our best to fix them! Thanks!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
