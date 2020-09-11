Join or Sign In

Rainier Health & Fitness for iOS

By Urban Impact Free

PLEASE NOTE: YOU NEED A Rainier Health & Fitness ACCOUNT TO ACCESS THIS APP. IF YOU'RE A MEMBER GET IT FOR FREE AT YOUR GYM!

Begin your journey to a healthier lifestyle and let Rainier Health & Fitness help you along the way. Introducing Rainier Health & Fitness, most comprehensive fitness platform with:

Check class schedules and opening hours

Track your daily fitness activities

Track your weight and other body metrics

Over 2000+ exercises and activities

Clear 3D exercise demonstrations

Preset workouts and the option to create your own

Over 150 badges to earn

Select workouts online and synchronize them with your app to workout at home or in the gym while keeping track of your progress. From strength to weight lifting, this app acts as your own personal trainer guiding and giving you the motivation you need.

You can sync this app with Apple Health App. If you enable this connection, any workout in the Health app with automatically be added to your Activity Calendar.

What's new in version 9.1.0

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020
Version 9.1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
