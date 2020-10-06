Sign in to add and modify your software
Collect bookmarks
Clip articles, photos, videos and pages from web and apps.
Organize
Organise bookmarks in collections and tag them. Give each collection a unique look and feel with a custom icon and save bookmarks with a screenshot or cover to find them easily at any time.
Share & Collaborate
Work together on collections privately with colleagues, friends and family or make them public and share them with the rest of the world.
Sync with all devices you use every day.
You can also import bookmarks from your browser and many other services.