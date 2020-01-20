X

Rainbow Smoothie Maker & Icecream Milkshake for Android

By Kitchen Tale Free

Developer's Description

By Kitchen Tale

Hi !

As you know hot summer season is on and summer drinks stalls are every where. People are looking for a cool ice drink.

Ice cream & milkshakes are need of the hour. Ice smoothie is the most important snack of the day. Because it the most healthy drink of in the breakfast.

Fruits are very important thing in summer specially watermelon drinks are the trending everywhere while.

Do you know what thing is the best about fruits is different flavors and colors.

When we put all fruits at one place, it presented a rainbow .

Today we will teach you how to make healthy rainbow smoothie at home.

making smoothie is very easy cut some fruits like blueberry and make blueberry smoothie for your family and friends.

I love blueberry smoothie personally.

after making milkshake add ice cream into your smoothie and make ice cream smoothie.

making rainbow ice cream smoothies is very easy selected fruits matching rainbow colors and add them one by one into bowl. give them a gentle shake after this fruit mix will present rainbow like effect.

we also added Balloon pop game in this smoothie maker game. we have all colors of balloons for kids.

pop all balloon flying in the screen but don't pop red balloon because it bad balloon

Add flash stick into balloon and glow in the dark balloon.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
