Key Features:-

-Visually stunning 3D graphics.

-Play to unlock rewards.

-150+ Offline Challenging Missions (infinite).

-Various locations & climate.

-Experience third person for better situational awareness TPS.

-Experience all the combat in First Person.

- Characters with unique abilities .

- Powerful weapons to choose your best strategy to complete missions .

-Offline 2020 Shooting .

Description:

You play in third-person and have the advantage of better situational awareness .And you plays in first-person while shooting for more focused on enemy and Target.

Your goal in each level is to steal money and eliminate target without getting caught by the soldiers especially when the strategy changes every time you play this offline game in 2020.

To find weapon turn off the camera & various goals to complete in each missions.Unlock rewards by completing mission.

Support:-

You can download and play this game by free.Please be informed that it also may contain third-party advertisements that may redirect you to a third-party website.

Rate & review the Raiders [ TPS & FPS ] : 3D Offline Modern Shooting game, and share with others. Give suggestions for us improve the gameplay we will warmly welcome your feedback. Stay connected and enjoy a lot more from us