Action based, shoot and beat-them-up gorilla rescue game to relieve stress and anxiety.

Play as Ragingback, a silverback gorilla struggling to survive the wilds, to protect his species and to strike fear deep into the hearts of poachers.

BACKGROUND STORY

Barely a week old, the intoxicating stench of blood was baby gorilla Ayo Zuberis initiation to the harsh reality of the wilds. Hurled aside and clinging on to life, Ayo laid helpless as he watched the anarchy brought about by the senseless massacre of his troop at the hands of a group of poachers.

Left for dead under a heap of leaves, Ayo Zuberi was found and nurtured back to life by a neighbouring troop of gorillas. Taken in by pity, Ayo grew up grateful even if he was treated as an outcast by his new family.

The coming of age for Ayo Zuberi into a silverback gorilla meant he had to leave his adopted family to start his own troop. Venturing deep into the forest, Ayo finds Mbali and together they share a life of love, peace and harmony. Blessed with a son named Mosi Zuberi, Ayo begins to put the horrors and unhappiness of his past behind.

Time passes quickly and gorillas are forced to live closer together as the forest closes in. Then one day, whilst out foraging for food, Ayo Zuberi is wrenched back into reality as he catches the scent of a familiar stench. Gripped with intense emotions, Ayo explores cautiously to find his nightmares confirmed. In a small clearing, Ayo finds remnants of his adopted family in yet another mindless massacre.

Fearing the worst, Ayo runs back to find his own family in danger as poachers emerge. Consumed with rage, Ayo evolves into Ragingback to protect his troop and to bring justice to his families past.

Download the Ragingback app today and enjoy the free fun gorilla game, youll never find elsewhere!

EXCITING GAMEPLAY

Fight poachers to survive the wilds, to protect your troop and to unlock bonus rounds for your chance to send the poachers flying.

RELEASE YOUR RAGE! towards the poachers by slamming, snapping, swinging and smashing them.

DIFFERENT TYPES OF WEAPONS

For realistic battles, you will have different types of primal and firearm weapons to use, including stone daggers, crossbows and Gatling guns.

GRIPPING HOSTILE ENVIRONMENTS

Challenge yourself to experience some of the harshest technological environments ever created. Conquer the hostile scenes of Deforestation, Illegal Coltan Mining, Deep Jungle, Jungle Clearing and Poachers Village.

DEADLY POTIONS

Use Adrenalins, Tranquilizers and Chloroforms to increase your strength and give yourself the edge over poachers.

PERFORM WELL AND BE REWARDED

Your success in the game is determined by your ability to choose your actions correctly, to build up enough rage before finishing the poachers in an epic display of skill and strength. If you do this well, you will be rewarded accordingly.

Earn bananas in the main game to spend on cool weapon upgrades and exciting game items. Gain Prestige within the Bonus Round to unlock additional levels and accolade awards.

The accolades you earn are your medals of honor distinguishing your survival skills and mastery over your rage.

To COMPLETE the Ragingback gorilla rescue game , you must conquer all hostile environments and Master your Rage by earning enough Prestige to be awarded the coveted Grandmaster Accolade.

GAME TIPS

Reaching Max Rage before pressing the K.O. button rewards you with Pwned and Max Bonus Prestige.

The more difficult the level, the greater the Max Bonus Prestige awarded.