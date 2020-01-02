More than 400 projections make it easier to learn anatomy, properly position the patient, set exposures, and take high-quality radiographs! With this App of Radiographic Positioning & Procedures, you will develop the skills to produce clear radiographic images to help physicians make accurate diagnoses. It separates anatomy and positioning information by bone groups or organ systems using full-color illustrations to show anatomical anatomy, and CT scans and MRI images to help you learn cross-section anatomy.

UNIQUE! Collimation sizes and other key information are provided for each relevant projection.

Comprehensive, full-color coverage of anatomy and positioning makes the App the most in-depth text and reference available for radiography students and practitioners.

Coverage of common and unique positioning procedures includes special chapters on trauma, surgical radiography, geriatrics/pediatrics, and bone densitometry, to help prepare you for the full scope of situations you will encounter.

Numerous CT and MRI images enhance your comprehension of cross-sectional anatomy and help you prepare for the Registry examination.

Bulleted lists provide clear instructions on how to correctly position the patient and body part when performing procedures.

Summary tables provide quick access to projection overviews, guides to anatomy, pathology tables for bone groups and body systems, and exposure technique charts.

Frequently performed projections are identified with a special icon to help you focus on what you need to know as an entry-level radiographer.

NEW! Coverage of the latest advances in digital imaging also includes more digital radiographs with greater contrast resolution of pertinent anatomy.

NEW positioning photos show current digital imaging equipment and technology.

UPDATED coverage addresses contrast arthrography procedures, trauma radiography practices, plus current patient preparation, contrast media used, and the influence of digital technologies.

UPDATED Pediatric Imaging chapter addresses care for the patient with autism, strategies for visit preparation, appropriate communication, and environmental considerations.

UPDATED Mammography chapter reflects the evolution to digital mammography, as well as innovations in breast biopsy procedures.

UPDATED Geriatric Radiography chapter describes how to care for the patient with Alzheimers Disease and other related conditions.

Table of Contents

VOLUME 1

1. Preliminary Steps in Radiography

2. Compensating Filters

3. General Anatomy and Radiographic Positioning Terminology

4. Upper Limb

5. Shoulder Girdle

6. Lower Limb

7. Pelvis and Upper Femora

8. Vertebral Column

9. Bony Thorax

10. Thoracic Viscera

VOLUME 2

11. Long Bone Measurement

12. Contrast Arthrography

13. Trauma Radiography

14. Mouth and Salivary Glands

15. Anterior Part of Neck

16. Abdomen

17. Digestive System: Alimentary Canal

18. Urinary System and Venipuncture

19. Reproductive System

20. Skull, Facial Bones, and Paranasal Sinuses

21. Mammography

VOLUME 3

22. Central Nervous System

23. Vascular, Cardiac, and Interventional Radiography

24. Pediatric Imaging

25. Geriatric Radiography

26. Mobile Radiography

27. Surgical Radiography

28. Sectional Anatomy for Radiographers

29. Computed Tomography

30. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

31. Diagnostic Medical Sonography

32. Nuclear Medicine

33. Bone Densitometry

34. Radiation Oncology

