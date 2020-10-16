Sign in to add and modify your software
Let's listen to United Kingdom online radio stations such as BBC , Capital, Heart and Kiss.
+Key Features +
- Alarm
- Sleep timer
- Support apple watch
- Support today widget
- Support spotlight search
- Support car mode, please rotate your device into landscape mode
- Support favorite mode. Please use "long press" to add the radio into favourite
- And more...
Note: an internet connection is required to enjoy online radio.