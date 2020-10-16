Join or Sign In

Radio.uk -UK Online Radio for iOS

By Chen YongZhi Free

Developer's Description

By Chen YongZhi

Let's listen to United Kingdom online radio stations such as BBC , Capital, Heart and Kiss.

+Key Features +

- Alarm

- Sleep timer

- Support apple watch

- Support today widget

- Support spotlight search

- Support car mode, please rotate your device into landscape mode

- Support favorite mode. Please use "long press" to add the radio into favourite

- Support favorite mode. Please use "long press" to add the radio into favourite

- And more...

Note: an internet connection is required to enjoy online radio.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.12.0

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.12.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 and watchOS 2.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
