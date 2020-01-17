RADIO ON THE GO - Dedicated to free spirits Radio Yacht is Lunare project's radio.

Radio Yacht is an aesthetic idea, its a sense of belonging

to an intimate and lively communicative world. It recurs to images,

words, sounds and live performances. It involves the best International DJs

and the target should enjoy the music actively and instinctively with all the senses.

ALWAYS SUMMER - Sophisticated mood for Summer grooves.

A glossy world constantly inspired by the sea and its people.

Radio Yacht broadcasts from Sydney and from Capri straight to your iPhone/Smartphone/Tablet/Computer.

The purpose is to be always connected and to live, through the music, the SUNSATIONS of the summer,

the most beautiful season. Its a freedom without any geographical limits: Radio Yacht is always in your pocket

having an interactive format: it is always with you at home, at work... wherever you go! And if you are giving

a last minute party or a meeting with close friends, you have to connect your smartphone to the loudspeakers and the party can start.

HIGH PROFILE

Yacht sunsation was born to satisfy a very demanding target, both in terms of musical and communicative content.

It is a particular style related to different sea activities: from the most exclusive yachts to the finest nightclubs or secluded beaches.