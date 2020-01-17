X

Radio Yacht/Lunare for Android

By Lunare Project Free

Developer's Description

By Lunare Project

RADIO ON THE GO - Dedicated to free spirits Radio Yacht is Lunare project's radio.

Radio Yacht is an aesthetic idea, its a sense of belonging

to an intimate and lively communicative world. It recurs to images,

words, sounds and live performances. It involves the best International DJs

and the target should enjoy the music actively and instinctively with all the senses.

ALWAYS SUMMER - Sophisticated mood for Summer grooves.

A glossy world constantly inspired by the sea and its people.

Radio Yacht broadcasts from Sydney and from Capri straight to your iPhone/Smartphone/Tablet/Computer.

The purpose is to be always connected and to live, through the music, the SUNSATIONS of the summer,

the most beautiful season. Its a freedom without any geographical limits: Radio Yacht is always in your pocket

having an interactive format: it is always with you at home, at work... wherever you go! And if you are giving

a last minute party or a meeting with close friends, you have to connect your smartphone to the loudspeakers and the party can start.

HIGH PROFILE

Yacht sunsation was born to satisfy a very demanding target, both in terms of musical and communicative content.

It is a particular style related to different sea activities: from the most exclusive yachts to the finest nightclubs or secluded beaches.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1.2

General

Release January 17, 2020
Date Added January 17, 2020
Version 3.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping