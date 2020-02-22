The best radio app to listen to free radios in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Dubai!

The United Arab Emirates Radio app allows you to listen to all radios online for free.

The ergonomics of United Arab Emirates Radio has been studied to be the simplest and fastest radio application.

Features:

- Listen to more than 1000 emirati radios online

- Search free and online radios

- Filter by themes

- Save your favorite radios from Dubai, United Arab Emirates

- Share an internet radio with your friends

- Receive a call while using the application

- Countdown function to automatically close the application

- Chromecast compatible

- Android Auto Compatible

Do not wait any longer ! Listen now for free all online radios with the United Arab Emirates Radio app!

Warning: The United Arab Emirates Radio application requires an internet connection