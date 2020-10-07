Sign in to add and modify your software
Radio St. Martin 101.5 FM is St. Martin s first FM radio station with 34 years of superior, quality
programming with a stellar
reputation as the exemplary station in St. Martin. We fully understand our role to the community,
our valued advertisers and business partners. We strive to maintain our position as the premier
station that engages, stimulates, entertains and provides our listening audience with information
that
enriches their family, professional, business and leisure life.
We have a unique, mature listening audience that ranges from 25-55. Our management team is
committed
to diversified programming and takes pride in developing programs that meet the needs of St.
Martins
unique array of cultures, ethnicities and geographically diverse tourists population. We are
committed to
our listening audience and we broadcast in 4 languages; French, English, Spanish and Dutch.