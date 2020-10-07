Join or Sign In

Radio Sxm 101.5 for Android

By Pedro tomas Free

Developer's Description

By Pedro tomas

Radio St. Martin 101.5 FM is St. Martin s first FM radio station with 34 years of superior, quality

programming with a stellar

reputation as the exemplary station in St. Martin. We fully understand our role to the community,

our valued advertisers and business partners. We strive to maintain our position as the premier

station that engages, stimulates, entertains and provides our listening audience with information

that

enriches their family, professional, business and leisure life.

We have a unique, mature listening audience that ranges from 25-55. Our management team is

committed

to diversified programming and takes pride in developing programs that meet the needs of St.

Martins

unique array of cultures, ethnicities and geographically diverse tourists population. We are

committed to

our listening audience and we broadcast in 4 languages; French, English, Spanish and Dutch.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 9.8

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 9.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
