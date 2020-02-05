X

Radio Sada | for iOS

By Ahmad Nadar Free

Developer's Description

By Ahmad Nadar

Radio Sada free App. Listen to your favourite music on the go. Listen to the radio using this app & stay connected. Keep up to date with the latest news, songs and old melodies from a different range of languages.

More features:

Enjoy Radio Sada Live from anywhere in the world.

Get updated about the news and happenings in and around your country.

Find out the details of your favorite Radio shows in one touch.

Music from All Genres

Arabic

Rock

Pop

Hip hop

R&B

Dubstep

Metal

And more

Join Our Community

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @radiosada

www.radio-sada.com

powered by: Super Tech Co.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release February 5, 2020
Date Added February 5, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

