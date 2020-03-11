We are an evangelical Haitian-American online radio station. We are dedicated to spreading the word of God within the Haitian community throughout the world, as well as worship songs, prayers and encouraging Christian testimonies. We hope that this radio will help uplift you spiritually and strengthen your faith in Jesus Christ everyday wherever you may be.
" Seek the Lord when he can still be found, call him while he is yet near." Isaiah 55:6
