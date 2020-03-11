X

Radio Parole De Verite 2.0 for Android

By Evens038 Free

Developer's Description

By Evens038

We are an evangelical Haitian-American online radio station. We are dedicated to spreading the word of God within the Haitian community throughout the world, as well as worship songs, prayers and encouraging Christian testimonies. We hope that this radio will help uplift you spiritually and strengthen your faith in Jesus Christ everyday wherever you may be.

" Seek the Lord when he can still be found, call him while he is yet near." Isaiah 55:6

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release March 11, 2020
Date Added March 11, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping