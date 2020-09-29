Join or Sign In

Radio Mega 97.9 La Mega for iOS

The mega 97.9 already has on your mobile, enjoy the Latin radio station most heard in New York.

You can listen to the mega 97.9 free on mobile anywhere, listen to all the Latin music of NEW YORK, bachata, rumba, salsa, reggaetn, Latin pop and everything in La Mega 97.9

You will have all your programs like:

- DJ Bacan0

- DJ Jumpin Jay

- Dj Kazzanova

- The Vaciln

- Jason Molina

- Joseph Irizarry and J.I Starr

- The Mega Mix

And many more, all in The Mega 97.9

Install this app on your mobile or Tablet and enjoy all the functions of this app:

- Game

- Tape recorder

And much more, DOWNLOAD IT NOW!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
