Radio Majic 102.1 Houston FM USA free Online for Android

Developer's Description

The best App to listen to your favorite radio is here! Now you can listen to live audio on your Android phone or Tablet, with "Radio Majic 102.1 Houston FM USA free Online". We have developed this application so you can listen and enjoy (live music, news from your city, sports in general from the world, world football) and many genres of music from around the world.

Features of "Radio Majic 102.1 Houston FM USA free Online":

1. You can set an alarm so that the radio starts to sound at a specific time.

2. You can set a sleep timer to turn off a radio at a specific time.

3. You can share our app with your friends and family on social networks.

4. You can record the audio of the radio that is playing, and then listen again.

This application was created for the sole purpose of helping people listen, enjoy and entertain themselves in their daily lives. so download now !!

If you like our app "Radio Majic 102.1 Houston FM USA free Online", do not forget to give us a good rating and a positive comment, thanks.

What's new in version 2.0.0

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 2.0.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
