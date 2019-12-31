This Iraqi Radio App with News and Music is totally free. All available live streams from Iraq in one single app!
Easy to use
High quality
Broadest selection
Top performance, security and functions
Iraqi Online Radio:
choose from the top live streams with Music and News from Iraq Radio Stations
Song and Artist information
Fast access
Set favorites
Search for a station
Radios are sorted by genres
Radios are sorted by location
Set a sleep timer
Set a alarm
Add a live stream
Refresh Playlist to always see the latest updates
$ Remove Ads with low priced paid subscription
Please note that not all stations are available 24/7! Some stations also do have a max. number of listeners and/or are located in regions that do not have a 100% reliable internet connection. If you see the error message "Connection could not be established" and this problem persists, please contact us.
For further information please use the FAQ Section inside the app (under Settings) or visit our homepage at http://swsisgmbh.com
Tunein to these Iraqi Internet Radios, included in this app:
Al Rasheed Radio 91.5 FM
albiladradio3
Babylon FM 99.3
Baghdad Radio
Iraq News Network
Iraqi Mix.com Radio
New Life Radio
Radio 4Teen FM
Radio Bonekan
Radio Dijla 88.2 FM
Radio Nawa Kurdish
Radio Sawa Iraq 100.4 FM
Rudaw Music
Rudaw Radio
Sound of Joy
Sumer FM 99.9
aliraqnews.com
Dengi Kurdsat
Kurd FM
Radio Sawa Gulf
UR FM
War No More Radio U.S. OUT OF IRAQ
