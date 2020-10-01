Join or Sign In

Radio Ava | Persian Music Portal for Android

Developer's Description

Radio Ava is a music company that has been operating for several years.

The company started its activity with its website at Radioava.com and then decided to make its application available according to the needs of users.

Our team consists of young professionals who are interested in Iranian music and try to provide the best services to those who are interested in Iranian songs.

We try to give the best features to users in Radio Ava application and this trend is expanding every day.

In addition, we tried to include the most complete archive of all Iranian singers in the Radio Ava application so that users do not need another service to meet their needs!

Another positive point of Radio Ava is the interaction with users so that you can ask us to have your favorite music in the Radio Ava archive!

We are always trying to develop our application and we ask you to accompany us in this way and listen to our weaknesses and shortcomings.

Here are some features of Radio Ava application:

1. Access to the archive of 30,000 Iranian music

2. Access to several download quality

3. Possibility to request a song from Radio Ava to add music to the application

4. Follow your favorite singer and know about his new songs

5. Create an unlimited number of favorite playlists

6. High speed of work and download songs with the application

7. Professional user section and editing to your own taste

8. Attractive application environment that does not bore you

9. Has a history of your activity

10. Suggested part to listen to more music according to your favorite style

11. The most complete archive among similar apps

12. Ability to download albums and playlists together

13. Professional search with music name, singer name, lyrics and ...

14. Ability to use the app offline (without internet)

If you want to be aware of the latest Iranian songs and it is always available to you, be sure to use the Eva Radio app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.2

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

