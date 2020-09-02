Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Radio 93.7 Massachusetts Radio Stations Online for Android

By merakiapp Free

Developer's Description

By merakiapp

93.7 Radio Boston

A free radio station, so you can take your favorite station,

You can listen to your radio program at any time and not miss the important news of your country or city.

With the radio application you can listen to music to exercise, to dance, music to relax and sleep.

Our App has a simple and clean user interface.

It has the following functions:

-While listening to your station you can see the name of the song that is being broadcast, if the name is available.

-Set up your alarm to wake up with your favorite station.

-Add favorite: it has the function of adding the favorite radio.

- Sleep function: with this radio app you can go to bed by programming the sleep function so that the radio turns off in a certain time.

-You can share with your friends or family the stations you are listening to.

Updates

We will strive to constantly update the Radio 93.7 Massachusetts Radio Stations Online app and stay up-to-date with live radio stations.

If you have any problem with a station, write to us and we will try to solve it as soon as possible.

If you want us to add some stations let us know in the comments.

Notice

The APP needs a 3G, 4G or WIFI internet connection.

Attention

Some AM / FM radios may not be temporarily available depending on the station and its servers.

This application does not allow downloading music.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now