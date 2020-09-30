Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Radha Krishna Wallpapers - HD & 4K Wallpaper for Android

By join the dots Gameslal Free

Developer's Description

By join the dots Gameslal

krishna serial Wallpaper This Radha Krishna wallpaper application offers a large collection of Radha Krishna HD images with original quality Radha Krishna HD wallpapers,

Radha Krishna images, Radha Krishna backgrounds with High quality wallpapers.

Radha Krishna Wallpapers - Without Radha Krishna 4K Wallpapers is incomplete and without Radha Krishna HD Wallpaper cannot be complete.

Modern-day couples have been inspired by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna.

Even after so many eras, Radha Krishna backgrounds is worshipped together not only by youths but by 3D & Live Wallpaper everyone.

Radha Krishna HD Wallpaper and backgrounds application offers a large collection of Radha Krishna HD images with

original quality Radha Krishna HD wallpapers & Radha Krishna serial Wallpapers, Radha Krishna images, Radha Krishna backgrounds with High quality wallpapers.

Radha Krishna Live wallpaper and lock screen offered is matched to your device for the best experience. Quickly set wallpapers from within the app

Radha Krishna 3D & 4K Wallpaper is a free app that has a large collection of Radha Krishna Full HD wallpapers and a home screen backgrounds.

Radha Krishna wallpaper photo was in love with Krishna wallpaper app so much that she believed Krishna was God and she used to love him as a devotee.

She was lost in 'bhakti love' which people started mistaking as a physical love. Radha and Krishna image beautiful love is taken as a relationship between a devotee and God.

Radha and Krishna image beautiful are not separate.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now