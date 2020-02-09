X

Rachael Ray $40 a Day for iOS

This application is neither affiliated with nor endorsed by the Food Network.

Almost 207 Rachael Ray $40 a Day Restaurants.

Find all Rachael Ray $40 a Day Restaurants in the United States.

Search Rachael Ray $40 a Day Restaurants near to you and by name. Get address, phone numbers, map, directions, website, business hours, cuisines, cost, features.

Fully offline. Internet connection is not required to get address, details and phone numbers.

POI Search :

Through this functionality you can search banks, ATM's, hospitals, railway stations, gas stations, restaurants, pizza hut centers, drug stores and more along with their phone numbers around your current GPS Location.

Tap any Item on the list Gives the distance from current location, address and location on the Map.

Tap the route button exists on the map gives you the route on the map with turn-by-turn driving directions with out leaving the application.

Release February 9, 2020
February 9, 2020

iOS
Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
