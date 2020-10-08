Course creation:

Exercises for different parts of the body from the list with video demonstrations

Customize your program to meet personal needs

Motivational training:

Video lessons to repeat and rehabilitation games

Rewards once you reach your intermediate goals

Remote monitoring:

Charts based on the number of reps, training longevity, examination results

Video calls and chats for interviews with a therapist

To perform exercises, patient should fix his/her smartphone on the affected part of the body with a sports cuff. The smartphone acts as a universal sensor and sends movement data to software on the users PC.

The smartphone plugin cannot operate without a PC application and does not constitute an independent product or service. You can download the application for PC via an individual link from a specialist. Share this info with your therapist: https://raccoon.world/light-facility/

Solution does not substitute the physiotherapist role and does not constitute any medical device or treatment.

Enjoy fascinating rehabilitation games instead of boring exercises and system of achievements for your good mood and outstanding results. Join!

Submit your suggestions for improvements to service@raccoon.world