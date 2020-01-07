COMBINE RABBITS TO CREATE MUTANTS AND TAKE OVER THE WORLD

Ive got ears for days and big teeth, and I can bring you eggs but Im not a bird. What am I? An ugly waiter? No, dummy, a rabbit! It might not be Easter, but its definitely bunny season for the addictive Evolution series, so get ready to drag, drop and dare, because your new favorite pet will be a hare!

Mix and match to your hearts content and fill the world with tons of cute, fluffy and sometimes slightly scary rabbit mutations. Its so adorable youll want to hug your screen!

FLUFFY FEATURES

Pantheon: a new place for supreme beings to look down on us mortals and laugh at our misery

Impostors: watch out for impostors trying to steal the spotlight from the rabbits

HOW TO PLAY

Drag and drop similar rabbits to create new mysterious creatures

Use rabbit eggs to earn coins, buy new creatures and make even more money

Alternatively, fiercely tap a rabbit to make coins pop from their eggs

HIGHLIGHTS

Different stages and many rabbit species to discover

A mind-blowing story with hare-fying twists

The unexpected mix of alpaca-like evolution and incremental clicker games

Doodle-like illustrations

Various possible endings: find your destiny

No rabbits were harmed in the making of this game, only developers

Its bunny time, hunny!

Disclaimer: While this App is completely free to play, some additional content can be purchased for real money in-game. If you do not want to use this feature, please turn off in-app purchases in your device's settings.

