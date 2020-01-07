COMBINE RABBITS TO CREATE MUTANTS AND TAKE OVER THE WORLD
Ive got ears for days and big teeth, and I can bring you eggs but Im not a bird. What am I? An ugly waiter? No, dummy, a rabbit! It might not be Easter, but its definitely bunny season for the addictive Evolution series, so get ready to drag, drop and dare, because your new favorite pet will be a hare!
Mix and match to your hearts content and fill the world with tons of cute, fluffy and sometimes slightly scary rabbit mutations. Its so adorable youll want to hug your screen!
FLUFFY FEATURES
Pantheon: a new place for supreme beings to look down on us mortals and laugh at our misery
Impostors: watch out for impostors trying to steal the spotlight from the rabbits
HOW TO PLAY
Drag and drop similar rabbits to create new mysterious creatures
Use rabbit eggs to earn coins, buy new creatures and make even more money
Alternatively, fiercely tap a rabbit to make coins pop from their eggs
HIGHLIGHTS
Different stages and many rabbit species to discover
A mind-blowing story with hare-fying twists
The unexpected mix of alpaca-like evolution and incremental clicker games
Doodle-like illustrations
Various possible endings: find your destiny
No rabbits were harmed in the making of this game, only developers
Its bunny time, hunny!
Disclaimer: While this App is completely free to play, some additional content can be purchased for real money in-game. If you do not want to use this feature, please turn off in-app purchases in your device's settings.
