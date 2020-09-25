Is your rabbinic ritual manual in tatters after years of use? Do you wish you could customize it with your own material? Have you ever forgotten it in the office before a big wedding?

Rabbi's Manual is a customizable, digital version of the various ritual guides that we rabbis and cantors use. You can use the basic documents that are provided, but you can also add your own PDF documents whenever you want from wherever you want (iCloud, Dropbox, etc.).

You can also create your own sections for custom ceremonies at which you officiate frequently.

Note: This app does not contain copyrighted material from the Rabbinical Assembly's or any other publication.