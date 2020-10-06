Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

RYAN TOY CALLING//Fake Call simulation for Android

By Samsu dev Free

Developer's Description

By Samsu dev

RYAN TOY CALLING // Fake Call simulation Simple Fake Video Call Application, to accompany your days in your free time. When you

feel lonely and boring, then entertain yourself with a fake call from RYAN TOYEB or your friend who is similar to Ryan Toy. Get and

download the RYAN TOYEB CALLING // Fake Call simulation application for free. You will feel how close you are to RYAN TOYEB.

features:

* New Voice Prank Calls from RYAN TOYEB or your friends who are similar to Ryan Toy

* Video Calls New Calls from RYAN TOYEB or your friends who are similar to Ryan Toy.

Hopefully this application can entertain you and your friends Before please give a positive review, comment on this application so we can

fix it. And if you help cheer you up you like RYAN TOYEB or your friends who are similar to Ryan Toy, give us support

by sending five stars.

Thank you!!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now