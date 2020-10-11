Join or Sign In

RXP 103.9 for Android

By Jack of Trade Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Jack of Trade Apps

The RXP 103.9 app lets you take the best of alternative radio in Colorado Springs anywhere you go.

We spin the giants of the alternative world like Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, and The Killers to name a few, while also discovering up and coming bands that are sure to take the alternative world by storm. Broadcasting live and local from our studio in Colorado Springs, we pride ourselves on serving the Colorado Springs and Pueblo communities with not only our mix of music, but also with local and native jocks, local news, and local events. RXP is also your hookup to shows coming to Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Denver and more.

Download the app to stream us live wherever you go, compete in exclusive contests available only through the app, get information on upcoming shows and events, and more!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
