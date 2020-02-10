1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6. &

Using this App, aspirants can prepare for various state level TET exams like RTET/REET, UPTET, HTET, BTET. The application offers multiple choice questions (MCQ) of following subjects:

1. Child Development and Pedagogy

2. English Language

3. Social Studies & Social Science

4. Hindi

5. Science

Through this App, team SelectionPakka.com is committed to help the B. Ed. students in preparing for teaching job exams in an effective and efficient way.

Once downloaded, all the features are available offline also. So, this App helps the aspirant to prepare for the TET exam in an interesting and interactive way anytime anywhere.