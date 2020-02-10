X

RTET/REET Practice Sets in & English for Android

By TakshilaOnline.com Free

Developer's Description

By TakshilaOnline.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6. &

Using this App, aspirants can prepare for various state level TET exams like RTET/REET, UPTET, HTET, BTET. The application offers multiple choice questions (MCQ) of following subjects:

1. Child Development and Pedagogy

2. English Language

3. Social Studies & Social Science

4. Hindi

5. Science

Through this App, team SelectionPakka.com is committed to help the B. Ed. students in preparing for teaching job exams in an effective and efficient way.

Once downloaded, all the features are available offline also. So, this App helps the aspirant to prepare for the TET exam in an interesting and interactive way anytime anywhere.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.12

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 2.12

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping