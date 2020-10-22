About RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF (Assistant Conservator of Forests):

RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF exam is conducted both offline and online by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to select eligible candidates for the posts of Forest Range Officer and Assistant Conservator of Forests in the state of Rajasthan. RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF is one of the most coveted exams in the Government sector and comes with a lot of perks. This app helps you to prepare for the RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF Exam by providing the best online test series. You can practice RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF mock tests online and achieve success.

No. of vacancies in RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF: 204

Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF: Bachelors degree in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/ Botany/ Chemistry, Computer Application or Science/ Environmental Science/ Horticulture/ Geology/ Mathematics/ Physics/ Statistics and Zoology/ Agriculture/ Forestry/ Engineering

Posts covered under RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF:Forest Range Officer and Assistant Conservator of Forests

RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF Exam Pattern:

Mode of Examination - Offline/Online

Duration -180 Minutes

Number of Questions -200

Total Marks -200

Negative Marking - No

RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF Syllabus: General Knowledge and General English

About EduGorilla:

EduGorilla is a bunch of youth who makes exam preparation easy. We create multi-language online test series to cater to the success of students. In short, we let students BREATHE VICTORY! EduGorillas website holds a repository of 32,000+ tests for 1100+ exams out of which 46 crore+ questions have already been attempted. We have an existing user base of 2 crore+ students and more than 25,000 students join us daily.

Special Features of EduGorillas RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF Online Test Series:

EduGorilla offers a lot of features in its RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF test series-

No. of users 5,089+

No. of tests attempted 5,098

Exams covered: RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF and previous years papers

More than 10 RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF mock tests and sectional tests

247 Online Access

Personalized Performance Analysis with All India & State Rank

Practice Tests as per the latest exam pattern; Section-wise test papers

Similar Exams You Can Prepare For:

EduGorilla also offers practice tests for a variety of RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF like exams. You can also prepare for:

RPSC Agriculture Officer & Agriculture Research Officer

RPSC College Lecturer

RPSC Junior Legal Officer (JLO)

Rajasthan PSC (Public Relations Officer)

Haryana PSC

Alerts and Notifications:

Now practice EduGorilla RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF online tests on the go! Get regular alerts and latest updates of RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF like exam notifications, no. of vacancies, important dates, eligibility, syllabus, etc.

Practice mock tests and various online topic-wise tests on the EduGorilla RPSC Forest Range Officer & ACF Preparation App.