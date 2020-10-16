This App is for Seller/Buyer of All Industry Raw Materials;

Sellers like Exporter, Manufacturer, Wholesaler, Supplier, Retailer OR

Buyers like Company, MSME, SME, Agents

Raw Materials India (RMI) Mobile App - Indias 1st Exclusive Raw Materials Business To Business (B2B) App for Buy & Sell of All Types of Industrial Raw Materials. Here Sellers from India and Buyers from India and World over are welcomed to Create their Free Seller and Buyer Account.

Sellers List 2 Raw Material Products for Free and Get Buyers Inquiry directly by Email, SMS or Both. Register under existing product name & industry category or Make New product name and/or Request New industry category. Get Inquiry History stored in seller account. Additionally, subscribe to paid Premium Membership like Silver or Gold Plan for more products listing and more business.

Buyers Search all types of Industrial Raw Materials & its Sellers in India, Browse by Industry Category, Send Business Inquiry to Single or Multiple Sellers, Get Seller Responses directly, Rate Sellers and Get Inquiry History stored in buyer account all for Free.

This App aims to cover all types of industrial raw materials, and has currently enlisted Raw Materials for below industry categories:

#Plastics & Polymer raw materials

#Pharmaceuticals & Drug raw materials

#Chemicals raw materials

#Paints raw materials

#Pesticides & Insecticide raw materials

#Metals & Steel raw materials

#Ore & Mineral raw materials

#Yarn & Fibre raw materials

#Rubber & Elastomer raw materials

#Construction raw materials

#Ceramics & Glass raw materials

#Fertilizers raw materials

#Cosmetics & Perfume raw materials

#Paper & Pulp raw materials

#Herbs & Herbal Oil raw materials

#Oil & Gas raw materials

#Energy & Power raw materials

#Gems & Jewellery raw materials

#Agro raw materials

#Wood & Laminate raw materials

Highlights of this Raw Materials India (RMI) App:

6500+ Raw Material Products named

Sellers from PAN India

Buyers from India & Worldwide

Exclusive Raw Materials B2B Inquiries

Free Buyer Account

Free Seller Account

Free 2 Products & Company Listing for All Sellers

Paid Membership Plans also for More Products and More Business for Sellers

Inquiry History Records for Buyers and Sellers

24x7 Online Presence of Business Listings

Benefit for Sellers:

Get Buyers Inquiry Directly (no intermediary, no commission)

Do Business at your Own Terms

Get No Limit Business Inquiries

Reach Buyers Across India & World

Inquiry History Stored for Records

Get your Detailed Company Page

Free & Paid Memberships

Exclusive All Industry Raw Materials B2B

Benefit for Buyers:

Source Raw Materials with or without Free Buyer Account so No Obligation

A niche platform for all types of raw materials so One Stop Solution

Thousands of raw materials for all industries so Easy Sourcing

Classification of sellers as Manufacturer, Exporter, Wholesaler, Retailer and Supplier so Relevant Match

Posted Inquiries are stored in Free buyer account so Ready Records

Get in touch with seller at click of a button so Easy Connecting

RMI in its endeavour will keep doing great value addition to this elite B2B Inquiry Marketplace App in order to make Raw Materials sourcing very convenient and give buyers and sellers an impressive business experience. So, join Raw Materials India as buyer or seller and keep getting benefited. Wishing you a nice experience on Raw Materials India!

RMI requests your Review, Rating and Sharing of this App.