The #1 Resource for Mobile Technology, Apps, Video Game Development, app games, app store games, mobile devices, free demo apps, app developement services, app store optimization.

This app get you 10% on all mobile technology services, please request a free demo app where we will send you screen shots of your mobile app for free.

Download the OFFICIAL Android App for RL MOBILE TECHNOLOGY.

Here's What You Get:

Daily Updates to keep you informed on major changes for the mobile technology industry.

CASE STUDIES AND EBOOKS

This app will give us the opportunity to share with you how we have helped businesses in all 50 states create affordable mobile solutions for their businesses.

This app will also teach you how to quickly and easily Join forces with Apple & Google Play which gives you access to a whole new global market, guaranteed!

SOCIALLY CONNECTED

You can stay connected with RL Mobile Technology through a variety of our online social media tools. The tools described below allow RL Mobile Technology to share information with you quickly, using Instagram, Twitter and Facebook give you the option to engage in a real-time conversation with RL Mobile Technology.

VIDEOS

The Official "RL Mobile Technology" YouTube channel. Find all the exclusive videos on how to obtain more app visibility through our ASO Services. Facts and fictions about the industry and many more.

Theres tons more waiting for you. Just download the app and enjoy our mobile technology services:

Free Demo Apps

ASO

App Store Optimization

IAP

In App Purchases

Downloads

Video Game Development

App Development

Apps

Mobile Apps

Music Apps

Immersive Apps

A mobile app can be made in various ways such as: Web, Native and Hybrid.

WHY GO MOBILE?

Yesterdays website is todays app...

Most websites are seeing more than 50% of their traffic coming from mobile devices. Why? There are now more smartphones than computers we have entered the post PC era.

Mobile is huge and nearly 90% of the activity on mobile devices is based on native apps, Apps are eating the web!

PARTNER WITH GOOGLE PLAY & APPLE STORE

You join forces with (2) of the largest Companies on the internet when you enter in the app arena.

Growing Numbers Over 500,000,000 Android phones have been activated Over 300,000,000 iPhones have been activated Android owns 52% of the U.S. smartphone market iPhone owns 39.9% of the U.S. Other Devices 8.1%

5 REASONS WHY EVERY BUSINESS NEEDS A MOBILE APP

1. 94% of smartphone users look for local information on their phone, and 90% take action as a result.

2. Brand your business on the iPhones/Android phones of your customers.

3. Know and engage your customers better.

4. Your customers are willing to put your business in their pocket.

5. Stay ahead of your competition.

MULTIPLE REVENUE STREAMS

Downloads When someone downloads your apps you could earn money for every download.

IAP In App Purchases lets you earn from goods sold inside your app.

Advertising Earn from advertisers that run banner ads inside your app.

Donations If your a non profit organization, you can get donation via your mobile app.

Merchandising

APP STORE OPTIMIZATION

On-Page (Content) Optimization is a key factor in App Store Optimization success.

How you select keywords and describe your app effects your search ranking and visibility.

App Store Optimization is the best user acquisition channel! Focusing on search ranking within the App Store can help you gain QUALITY users COST EFFECTIVELY.

You could spend all of your time trying to optimize every month but missing one factor could cost your app. Leave this work to us. We take a full service approach and have the proprietary data, services and experience to make your App Store Optimization successful.

Work with us to make your app grow!

GET YOUR FREE DEMO APP NOW...