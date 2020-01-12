Congrats! The ultimate racing game has finally arrived! REAL Fast Car Racing: Asphalt Road & Crazy Track takes your same old rally racing games to a whole new level. Start from the city street asphalt roads, and go further than where your imagination can take you - race in futuristic environments you will not be able to experience anywhere else! Will you be able to crash your rivals?

What are you waiting for??? Download REAL Fast Car Racing: Asphalt Road & Crazy Track NOW and may the race begin!!!

How to play?

Choose your chapter - City Race or Concept Car Race?

Choose your race type - lap race, podium, trophy or time trial

Choose your cars out of 6 Sports Cars and 6 Concept Cars

Update your cars to progress throughout the game and become #1!!!

Features:

Multiple ground surface properties

Realistic physics with consistent vehicle behaviors

Highly optimized Next-Gen graphics and sounds

How fast can you go? Will you reach 1st place? Download REAL Fast Car Racing: Asphalt Road & Crazy Track NOW and lets find out!!!

So you have raced through the traffic on the city street asphalt... How well will you drift on the crazy concept track? Take the challenge and become the best racer - this time, on different terrain! Feel the thrill of racing in a futuristic environment that goes beyond your wildest dreams - with realistic driving physics!

Beware, the competition is stiff. Your rivals among the traffic are fast, mean, and furious - they will try to mercilessly crush you, doing everything to stop you from finishing the race. Choose your favorite racing or concept car, race across 2 different tracks and 4 kinds of races, and enjoy next-gen graphics and realistic racing physics and driving controls. The world is your playground!

Take the challenge and drive. Reach the finish line and get the best times possible. Download REAL Fast Car Racing: Asphalt Road & Crazy Track

free from Google Play Store now!

A STOCK CAR RACE LIKE NEVER BEFORE

The different stages will also have various track properties. They will all provide a different driving feel. Get a proper feel for all of them and make the competition eat your dust! Will you become the best racer of all?

VARIETY OF SUPERCARS

Some of the best cars the world has ever had are now in your garage. Choose 1 out of 12 cars and take it out on a cool, extreme drive like never before!

REAL TOUGH COMPETITION

The rivals among the traffic are mean monsters, ready to take you out of the race through different means. Their cars will try their hardest to beat you up - all to take the victory for themselves. Beat them in their own game, or simply try to drift and outrace them all... It's all up to you. How well of a racer will you be?

When it comes to rally street racing, this game is even better than real life! Download REAL Fast Car Racing: Asphalt Road & Crazy Track free from Google Play Store and make your competitors eat your dust...

REAL Fast Car Racing: Asphalt Road & Crazy Track game requires the following permissions :

* ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION : This permission is required by ad networks.

Minimum Requirement :

2GB RAM | Android 4.0 or later | Device powered by an ARMv7 (Cortex family) CPU | GPU support for OpenGLES 2.0 is recommended

Please note that we use Advertising ID for serving better ads and improving the product through Analytics

Contact us at androidapps@games2win.com for any problems you may have with REAL Fast Car Racing: Asphalt Road & Crazy Track

Privacy Policy: http://www.games2win.com/corporate/privacy-policy.asp