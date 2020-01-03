**RE.GUARD. Protect your home reliably with smart water control**

Water damages affect us where we normally feel safe: at home.

With the RE.GUARD system you can supervise your water pipework. You can monitor your water consumption and get reliable protection. Because RE.GUARD helps to detect burst pipes, other leaks and unusual water consumption.

In case of an emergency, RE.GUARD automatically shuts off your water pipe and informs you via push message. Costly damages are reduced.

**Preconditions: **

To use the RE.GUARD App you need the RE.GUARD Water Control and the RE.HUB Gateway. All important information about the RE.GUARD System can be found at

www.rehau.de/re-guard