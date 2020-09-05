Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it ... he who doesn't ... pays it. Albert Einstein

Make use of this RD/FD Calculator to know how much you could earn with the eight wonder.

Fixed Deposits (Term Deposits) and/or Recurring deposits are the best investment options for the people who look for good returns with very less risk.

This app helps you to calculate the maturity amount and Interest for your FD/RD investment.

Features:

* Free, Offline, ad-free, clean & simple UI

* Switch between FD (Fixed Deposit) and RD (Recurring deposit) instantaneously

* Plan your investment with FD and/or RD and know what to expect for the future

* Get interest and maturity value instantly, on the fly as you type

* Send results to your friends

How to use:

Fixed deposit interest calculator (FD calculator)

* Select the option "Fixed" for fixed deposit interest calculation.

* Provide the total deposit amount, Rate of interest and time period (tenure) for your fixed deposit.

* Select the frequency in which interest is calculated from the list viz., yearly, half-yearly, quarterly and monthly.

Done! As you input you will see your maturity amount and interest amount for the fixed deposit.

Recurring deposit interest calculator (RD calculator)

* Select the option "Recurring" for Recurring deposit (RD) interest calculation.

* Provide the Monthly installment amount, Rate of interest and time period (tenure) for your Recurring deposit.

* Select the frequency in which interest is calculated from the list viz., yearly, half-yearly, quarterly and monthly.

Done! As you input you will see your maturity amount and interest amount for the Recurring deposit.

Help note : Most banks have their compounding frequency to be on quarterly basis.

Thank you!