[RCM]DEEP fm - radio app Deep House / Club House / Nu Disco / Chill-out / Dubstep / Soul.

Every day we add only the freshest and best tracks for you.

Feel the music with your dreams!

SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

"Radio PLUS" gives you access to HD quality stream, removes Ads, and additionally provides access to EQ, Album art, playlist and wake up timer.

In order to use the "Radio PLUS", you need to purchase an auto-renewable subscription.

We provide auto-renewing subscriptions with different durations: Monthly, Yearly. "Radio PLUS" remains active with your subscription

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. The cost depends on the selected plan.

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal.

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

Privacy policy and terms of service:

http://radiotoolkit.com/files/privacy_policy.pdf

http://radiotoolkit.com/files/subscription_agreement.pdf