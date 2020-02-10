X

RAS/RPSC Exam for Android

By Sana Edutech Free

Developer's Description

By Sana Edutech

RPSC Rajasthan Public Service Commission Quiz

RAS Rajasthan Administrative Services

Selection of civil servants in Rajasthan Government jobs.

Totally more than 10,000 questions, properly categorized in multiple sections !

- Coverage of questions covering wide variety of subjects

- Focusing on India, World events, Science, Day-to-day GK all for competitive exams & general awareness.

- Fast UI, Best in class user-interface presented in Android app Quiz format

- App designed to work for all screens - Phones & Tablets

- Review your answers against right answers - Learn fast

- Detail reports on your performance of all quiz attended

- No limits on quiz, retry any number of times

Subjects covered:

- General knowledge - Awareness

Including, Sports, Places, Events, etc

- Indian Polity (Political system)

- Basic economics & commerce

- Indian Freedom movement

- Indian History

- Indian Geography

- Everyday science

We guarantee SUCCESS if you could practice all question-answers given in this app ..!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.07

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 2.07

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

