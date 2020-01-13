X

RADIOTROPROCK.COM for iOS

By ERIC Babin Free

Developer's Description

By ERIC Babin

Radio Trop Rock's mission is to bring you the highest quality Trop Rock music from mainstream artists such as Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown to the "indie" Trop Rockers you already know such as Sunny Jim, Brent Burns, Eric Stone, The Phin Addicts and John Reno. We'll also be playing those storming the genre over the past few years such as Thom Shepherd/Coley McCabe, Donny Brewer, Bob Karwin, The Southern Drawl Band, The Detentions, Drop Dead Dangerous and Jesse Rice. We also promise to introduce you to new talented artists as the enter the genre.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping