Radio Trop Rock's mission is to bring you the highest quality Trop Rock music from mainstream artists such as Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown to the "indie" Trop Rockers you already know such as Sunny Jim, Brent Burns, Eric Stone, The Phin Addicts and John Reno. We'll also be playing those storming the genre over the past few years such as Thom Shepherd/Coley McCabe, Donny Brewer, Bob Karwin, The Southern Drawl Band, The Detentions, Drop Dead Dangerous and Jesse Rice. We also promise to introduce you to new talented artists as the enter the genre.