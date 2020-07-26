Join or Sign In

RADIO VIDA 92.7FM for iOS

By MINISTERIO INTERNACIONAL GRACIA AMOR PODER Free

Developer's Description

By MINISTERIO INTERNACIONAL GRACIA AMOR PODER

Radio Vida 92.7 fm the first and only Radio with message Christ downtown in the city of Longview Tx and its surroundings. A different radio with positive message, that inspires to change our life with the love of God. Its programming is focused on the well-being of the family, marriage and individuals. Making God's grace known to hearts, transforming thought and restoring lives.Radio Vida 92.7fm la primera y nica Radio con mensaje Cristo cntrico en la ciudad de Longview Tx y sus alrededores. Una radio diferente con mensaje positivo, que inspira a cambiar nuestra vida con el amor de Dios. Su programacin esta enfocada en el bienestar de la familia, matrimonio e individuos. Dando a conocer la gracia de Dios a los corazones, transformando el pensamiento y restaurando vidas.

What's new in version 4.11.12

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 4.11.12

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

