Radio Vida 92.7 fm the first and only Radio with message Christ downtown in the city of Longview Tx and its surroundings. A different radio with positive message, that inspires to change our life with the love of God. Its programming is focused on the well-being of the family, marriage and individuals. Making God's grace known to hearts, transforming thought and restoring lives.Radio Vida 92.7fm la primera y nica Radio con mensaje Cristo cntrico en la ciudad de Longview Tx y sus alrededores. Una radio diferente con mensaje positivo, que inspira a cambiar nuestra vida con el amor de Dios. Su programacin esta enfocada en el bienestar de la familia, matrimonio e individuos. Dando a conocer la gracia de Dios a los corazones, transformando el pensamiento y restaurando vidas.