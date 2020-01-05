R07D is a digital journal for keeping records of your prayers and bible readings in your devotional time. A monthly report can be generated and sent.

Studying the bible and praying are fundamental aspects of the christian life. This application allows you to keep records of your devotional times with The Lord, for life.... What happened each month can be reviewed at the end of the year, using the generated reports. Also with these, you can share your vision and studies with your pastor or group leader.

The app calendar indicates the month's progress. Red for days without a record, Green for days with a record.

Each record includes:

Time: Date and time of the day in which it was made.

Bible Reading: The books, chapters and bible verses that are read in that session.

Meditation: What you learned, or were edified by, maybe some questions/answers, others...

Prayer meeting: Check if you attended a prayer meeting at your local church during that week.

Thanks Giving: Any grateful motive or feeling towards God is registered. It can be published in the app's Wall, sharing it with other users who will witness God's faithfulness in your life.

List of New: The names of people we want to get to know Christ, for the ones we ought to pray for.

Petitions/Intercession: Prayer requests are registered. Also things that we are interceding for, or that we ask others to intercede for (to Pastor/Leader/Friend). Predefined options can be used (Pastors/Leaders/Coordinators/Group Members/Disciples/The Harvest) or you can register anything original and personal. It can be published in the app's Wall, sharing it with other users to let them intercede as well.

Each report includes:

All the month's records with at least bible reading.

Name of user or person who generates the report.

Name of pastor/leader/coordinator/friend whom we'll send the report.

Set reading goal, for example: 3 daily chapters.

Check to see if the reading goal was met for that period of time.

The app has a score system. Users get and accumulate points depending on the number of records made in each month, the more the better.

Reminders are generated at the beginning of the month, for you to be with the best disposition regarding your devotional times. Also at the end of the month, in case you want to generate and send the report for that period of time to your leader/pastor/friend/yourself/etc.

In the R07D Wall you can interact with the community of users, seeing their thanks giving posts and joining them in gratefulness to God for His answers. Also joining them in prayer and intercession for their needs. Press and Hold on any of the Wall's records to send an email to the user, to congratulate or show your support in prayer.