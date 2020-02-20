*BT-410 only
R+ m.Task is a software designed for mobile device to program robots (OLLO, DREAM, SMART, STEM, BIOLOID) developed by ROBOTIS Co., Ltd.
[Features]
1. Basic programming (Generate and edit task file)
Just like RoboPlus S/W PC version, creating file, editing, selecting function and configuration is available.
2. Download file into the robot
Attach BT-410 onto the robot and connect to your mobile device via Bluetooth for program downloading.
((NOT Compatible with CM-5, CM-510, CM-700.)
3. Sample task codes included
When installing, OLLO Task code files for Explorer, Inventor, and Challenger kits come included.
4. Wireless control of the robot
Without RC-100A remote controller, you can take control of the robot (Joystick mode, Tilting mode, Button mode)
5. Monitor the robots output real-time
Once connected via Bluetooth, you can monitor the program output on the screen
[ Minimum requirements ]
iPhone 4S, iPod 5G, iPad mini, iPad 2
