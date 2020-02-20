X

R+ m.Task2 (ROBOTIS) for iOS

*BT-410 only

R+ m.Task is a software designed for mobile device to program robots (OLLO, DREAM, SMART, STEM, BIOLOID) developed by ROBOTIS Co., Ltd.

[Features]

1. Basic programming (Generate and edit task file)

Just like RoboPlus S/W PC version, creating file, editing, selecting function and configuration is available.

2. Download file into the robot

Attach BT-410 onto the robot and connect to your mobile device via Bluetooth for program downloading.

((NOT Compatible with CM-5, CM-510, CM-700.)

3. Sample task codes included

When installing, OLLO Task code files for Explorer, Inventor, and Challenger kits come included.

4. Wireless control of the robot

Without RC-100A remote controller, you can take control of the robot (Joystick mode, Tilting mode, Button mode)

5. Monitor the robots output real-time

Once connected via Bluetooth, you can monitor the program output on the screen

[ Minimum requirements ]

iPhone 4S, iPod 5G, iPad mini, iPad 2

What's new in version 2.3.10

Release February 20, 2020
Date Added February 20, 2020
Version 2.3.10

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
