R.i.h.a.n.n.a - Songs Offline(40 Songs ) for Android

By pimusic Free

Developer's Description

By pimusic

Our application works offline. Download the free application on your smartphones for unlimited duration and enjoy the best hits with high quality sound and without nternet.you can play music anywhere offline. Prepared by artist lovers.

FEATURES:

* Sound quality of the songs is very nice.

* Works offline.

* It runs in the background.

* Auto replay.

* This application is very easy to use.

* Free music and free app.

This offline music player application can also be shared with your friends. =========================================================

You can listen to the following songs with this application:

"1-Diamonds ",

"2-Only Girl (In The World)",

"3-Rude Boy",

"4-Where Have You Been ",

"5-S&M ",

"6-Stay ft. Mikky Ekko",

"7-Te Amo ",

"8-Work (Explicit) ft. Drake",

"9-We Found Love ft. Calvin Harris ",

"10-Man Down ",

"11-Money ",

"12-Russian Roulette ",

"13-Pour It Up (Explicit) ",

"14-What's My Name ",

"15-Umbrella ft. Jay Z",

"16-Don't Stop The Music",

"17-Hard ft. Jeezy ",

"18-Disturbia",

"19-Needed Me",

"20-SOS",

"21-Unfaithful ",

"22-Take a Bow ",

"23-Pon De Replay ",

"24-You da One ",

"25-Kiss It Better ",

"26-Love On The Brain ",

"27-What Now ",

"28-f It's Lovin' That ",

"29-Wild Thoughts- ft. DJ Khaled ",

"30-Desperado ",

"31-Shut Up and Drive ",

"32-Rehab ft. Justin Timberlake ",

"33-FourFiveSeconds ",

"34-American Oxygen",

"35-This Is What You Came For ",

"36-Can't Remember to Forget You ft. Shakira ",

"37-California King Bed",

"38-Bird Day Cake ",

"39-Hate That I Love You ft. Ne-Yo ",

"40-Quality "

DISCLAIMER

This is not the official application of the artist, it is a fan-made application for entertainment and the developer is not a representative of the artist. All content of this application and all trademarks belongs to their respective owners and are used here under the term of fair use and digital millenium copyrights act (dmca).

Please read our privacy policy and terms of service for more information.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
