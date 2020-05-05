R+T Asia is a must-attend, three-day business-to-business international trade show for roller shutters, doors/gates and sun protection systems. It is a unique opportunity for you to network, meet new business partners, and expand your business.

First introduced in China in 2005, R+T Asia has grown to be the industrys leading trade fair throughout all of Asia. Powered by expertise from R+T Stuttgart, the mother show in Germany, R+T Asia has reached a new level of internationalization and sophistication.