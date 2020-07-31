Sign in to add and modify your software
In this application you will get RS Aggarwal Math Book For Competitive Exam. This app is very helpful and useful for all competitive exams. This app is most useful for All Students who are preparing for competitive exams like ALL SSC Conduct Exam :- CGL, CHSL, MTS, CPO. Other Exam :- Air-force, Navy, etc all state level exam etc. In this application you will get Naveen Ankganit by R S Aggarwal.
* Chapters in this application :-
1. (Number System)
2. (H.C.F & L.C.M)
3. (Decimal Fraction)
4. (Simplification)
5. (Square Root & Cube Root)
6. (Average)
7. (Problems of Numbers)
8. (rs aggarwal problems of ages)
9. (Surds & Indices)
10 (rs aggarwal percentage)
11. ( profit and loss)
12. ( ratio and proportion)
13. (Partnership)
14. (Compound Proportion)
15. (Time & Work)
16. (Pipes & Cisterns)
17. ( time and distance)
18. (Problems on Train)
19. (Boats & Streams)
20. (Allegation & Mixture)
21. (Simple Interest)
22. (Compound Interest)
23. (Area)
24. (Volume of Solids)
25. (Race)
26. (Calendar)
27. (Clock)
28. (Stock & Share)
29. (True Distance)
30. (Bankers Discount)
31. (Algebra)
32. (Liner Equation In Two Variables)
33. (Quadratic Equations)
34. (Trigonometry)
35. ( Lines & Angles)
36. (Triangles)
37. (Quadrilaterals)
38. (Circles)
39. (Polygons)
40. (Tabulation)
41.- (Bar-Graphs)
42. (Line-Graphs)
43.- (Pie-Chart)
44. (Number Series)
45.(Fraction)
46. (Histogramsa)
47. (Co-ordinate Geometry)
48. (Prisms and Pyramids)
Useful For:
Bank PO, SBI-PO, IBPS, RBI Exams
MBA, MAT, CMAT, GMAT, CAT, IIFT, IGNOU
SSC Combined Preliminary Exam, Hotel Management
Sub-Inspectors of Police, CBI, CPO Exams
UPSC-CSAT, SCRA and other State Services Exams
Railway Recruitment Board Exams
Campus Recruitment Tests