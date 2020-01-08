R.O.O.T.S is an extremely addictive strategy based arcade game. Once you start playing it, you will never want it to finish. Now with incredible 50 levels! You can play it for longer and have even more fun.

Defeat conquer all the planets by planting your trees and destroying the alien trees. Send your trees to other planets and save them from being captured by the aliens. Fight them and teach them a lesson with the ROOTS.

This interesting game will make you use all your brains and you wouldnt leave the phone until youve finished the level and have conquered it all. So start playing it right now and let the fun begin. Enjoy!