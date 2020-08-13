Join or Sign In

R & M Ultimate Character Quiz for Android

By AtuvwApps Free

Developer's Description

By AtuvwApps

Put your Rick and Morty knowledge to the test with the ultimate Rick and Morty character quiz.

This addictive game tests you on every character from your favourite tv show! From the obvious to the most obscure!

Are you a Rick or a Jerry? Let's see if you are smart enough to hit 100 in a row and get your pic on the wall of fame!

The aim of the game is simple, each round you are presented with a picture, a question and 4 possible answers. Answer correctly and move on to the next question, answer wrong and you lose a life, run out of lives and it is game over! The game starts out a bit simpler but get's increasingly harder as you progress.

Challenge your friends and see who is a Rick...and who is a Jerry.

Oooooohhweeee!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
