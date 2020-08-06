Join or Sign In

R.M.B. Shave Parlor for iOS

By Efexx App Free

Developer's Description

By Efexx App

R.M.B. stands for Re-sculpting Master Barbers

The way we view our craft is to remove hair by forming, shaping, or manipulating hair in the manner of sculpture with artistry and precision!

MISSION STATEMENT

R.M.B. Shave Parlor provides an exclusive full-service Barbershop Experience in a CLEAN, FRIENDLY ENVIRONMENT while PROVIDING CONSISTENT QUALITY. Our haircuts and beards are crafted by experienced professional barbers who have a passion for their trade & strive to ensure consistency and customer satisfaction. Our vision is simple, provide our members with exceptional service, expert advice on styling your hair and beard, as well as what steps are necessary to get a clean shave to prevent razor burns & ingrown hairs. Our licensed Master Barbers are your very own personal stylist groomers, who provide their services in a tasteful welcoming environment!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

