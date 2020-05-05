The future of your business is better than ever! The R+F Virtual Live app introduces key enhancement to the groundbreaking technology based on user feedback. This live app allows all Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants to broadcast livestream eventsanytime, anywhere connecting their entire network of customers and community.

With this app, all Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants can create and host livestream events, invite guests, track whos watching, and collect additional post-event statistics to improve their performance. The Independent Consultants events are linked to their commerce sites, enabling real-time enrollments and product purchases for both themselves and their business partners. Enhancements include a library of content to help share the R+F story with all consumers worldwide, bringing life-changing skincare to all.

Key Features:

Live video broadcasting

R+F Virtual event creation and sharing

Beautifully-branded hosting environment

Lead tracking and data

Enabling real-time enrollments and product purchases

Library of videos about R+F business and products

Post-event data insights and event statistics