The future of your business is better than ever! The R+F Virtual Live app introduces key enhancement to the groundbreaking technology based on user feedback. This live app allows all Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants to broadcast livestream eventsanytime, anywhere connecting their entire network of customers and community.
With this app, all Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants can create and host livestream events, invite guests, track whos watching, and collect additional post-event statistics to improve their performance. The Independent Consultants events are linked to their commerce sites, enabling real-time enrollments and product purchases for both themselves and their business partners. Enhancements include a library of content to help share the R+F story with all consumers worldwide, bringing life-changing skincare to all.
Key Features:
Live video broadcasting
R+F Virtual event creation and sharing
Beautifully-branded hosting environment
Lead tracking and data
Enabling real-time enrollments and product purchases
Library of videos about R+F business and products
Post-event data insights and event statistics