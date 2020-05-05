Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

R+F Virtual Live for iOS

By Rodan + Fields Dermatologists Free

Developer's Description

By Rodan + Fields Dermatologists

The future of your business is better than ever! The R+F Virtual Live app introduces key enhancement to the groundbreaking technology based on user feedback. This live app allows all Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants to broadcast livestream eventsanytime, anywhere connecting their entire network of customers and community.

With this app, all Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants can create and host livestream events, invite guests, track whos watching, and collect additional post-event statistics to improve their performance. The Independent Consultants events are linked to their commerce sites, enabling real-time enrollments and product purchases for both themselves and their business partners. Enhancements include a library of content to help share the R+F story with all consumers worldwide, bringing life-changing skincare to all.

Key Features:

Live video broadcasting

R+F Virtual event creation and sharing

Beautifully-branded hosting environment

Lead tracking and data

Enabling real-time enrollments and product purchases

Library of videos about R+F business and products

Post-event data insights and event statistics

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.30

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 1.2.30

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now