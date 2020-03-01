Stream musics 24/7 with R&B FM radio application via 15 R&B music radio channels. Download R&B FM app for FREE and begin real time chat with R&B music listeners from around the world, while listening unlimited R&B musics.
Features:
- Stream R&B musics via wifi network.
- High quality audio music streaming.
- Real time chat room embedded.
- Variety of R&B radio options with 15 channels.
- Background audio play on iOS4.
