R&B FM for iOS

Stream musics 24/7 with R&B FM radio application via 15 R&B music radio channels. Download R&B FM app for FREE and begin real time chat with R&B music listeners from around the world, while listening unlimited R&B musics.

Features:

- Stream R&B musics via wifi network.

- High quality audio music streaming.

- Real time chat room embedded.

- Variety of R&B radio options with 15 channels.

- Background audio play on iOS4.

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 3.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
