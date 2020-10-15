The Noble Quran, also informally known as the Hilali-Khan translation, is a translation of meanings of the Noble Quran by contemporary Dr. Muhammad Muhsin Khan and Dr. Muhammad Taqi-ud-Din al-Hilali. It has been reported to be the most popular and Now the most widely disseminated Quran in most Islamic bookstores and mosques throughout the English-speaking world, this new translation comes with a seal of approval from both the University of Medina and the Saudi Dar al-Ifta.