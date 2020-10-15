Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
The Noble Quran, also informally known as the Hilali-Khan translation, is a translation of meanings of the Noble Quran by contemporary Dr. Muhammad Muhsin Khan and Dr. Muhammad Taqi-ud-Din al-Hilali. It has been reported to be the most popular and Now the most widely disseminated Quran in most Islamic bookstores and mosques throughout the English-speaking world, this new translation comes with a seal of approval from both the University of Medina and the Saudi Dar al-Ifta.