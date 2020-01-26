Quran Audio Player application features the complete Qur'an Translation Recitation in the Tamil Language with beautiful Qur'an Qira'at.

Features:

- Listen to Verse By Verse Qur'an Tamil Translation with Beautiful Qur'an Recitation.

- Complete Recitation is available in offline helping you to listen to Qur'an and its meanings while you on the go whether you are cycling, driving or travelling.

- AirPlay the audio to Apple TV, AirPlay-enabled TVs and Bluetooth speakers.