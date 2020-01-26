X

Quran Player (Qira'at & Tamil) for iOS

By Saif Free

Developer's Description

By Saif

Quran Audio Player application features the complete Qur'an Translation Recitation in the Tamil Language with beautiful Qur'an Qira'at.

Features:

- Listen to Verse By Verse Qur'an Tamil Translation with Beautiful Qur'an Recitation.

- Complete Recitation is available in offline helping you to listen to Qur'an and its meanings while you on the go whether you are cycling, driving or travelling.

- AirPlay the audio to Apple TV, AirPlay-enabled TVs and Bluetooth speakers.

What's new in version 1.1

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

