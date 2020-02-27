X

Quotes for Strength & Courage for Android

By Sumit Kataria Free

Developer's Description

By Sumit Kataria

This app helps you to stay positive and consistent in tough times. It will help you, to change your way of thinking with beautiful quotes and beautiful phrases about life, happiness, and quote of the day. When you start to feel down or depressed, a simple solution for this is to read inspirational or motivating quotes & cites with a nice background of famous authors like Nicholas Sparks, Schweitzer, Albert Camus which should keep you entertained for a long time. Daily quote notifications will keep you motivated every day! Share to WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and many others, New quotes added every day.

Reading positive quotes every day helps you to find hope and courage when you might feel down and hopeless. If you are willing to start your day with a positive attitude and a fresh mind, this app is for you.

These quotes will make you humble and help to dream big. Faith quotes to find hope & light in darkness. Forgiveness quotes for a more peaceful life. Teamwork quotes to make you more productive and impressive. Quotes to stay positive and hopeful. Tips to control your anger. Tips for stress management.

Disclaimer: All images are copyright of their perspective owners. All images in the app are available on public domains. This image is not endorsed by any of the prospective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes. No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honoured.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release February 27, 2020
Date Added February 27, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping